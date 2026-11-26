Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,641,361 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.62% of FOX worth $385,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $35,047,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FOX by 54.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 655,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 231,724 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,136,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 373,105 shares of the company's stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 88,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,002,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

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FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. FOX had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research set a $93.00 price objective on FOX in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch acquired 149,934 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274,977.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. The trade was a 11.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation is a U.S. media company that produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment programming. Its operations include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports, FOX Entertainment and Fox Television Stations. The company also owns Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service. Fox Corporation was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. The company's programming and services are primarily aimed at audiences in the United States, with content also distributed to viewers in other markets.

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