Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,679,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of FOX worth $410,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 56,048 shares of the company's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 156,900 shares of the company's stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 31.0% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 373,105 shares of the company's stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Wolfe Research set a $93.00 price objective on FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fox Advisors reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FOX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 6.30 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch bought 149,934 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,059,391.89. The trade was a 11.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company's stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation is a U.S. media company that produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content. Its businesses include FOX News Media, FOX Sports, the FOX broadcast network and FOX Television Stations, which operate local television stations across the country. The company also operates FOX Entertainment and Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service offering movies and television programs. Its programming reaches audiences primarily in the United States through broadcast and cable channels, local stations and digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report).

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