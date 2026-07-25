Fox Corporation $FOX Stock Holdings Lessened by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.'s holdings in FOX were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,183 shares of the company's stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 53,166 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 112.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,328,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company's stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $71.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FOX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Key FOX News

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fox News continued to generate attention with high-traffic coverage of major political, international, and U.S. crime stories, including Iran, Trump, and antisemitic violence-related reporting, which can help support viewer engagement and advertising demand. Fox News coverage

Fox News continued to generate attention with high-traffic coverage of major political, international, and U.S. crime stories, including Iran, Trump, and antisemitic violence-related reporting, which can help support viewer engagement and advertising demand. Neutral Sentiment: FOX was cited in a short-interest update, but the data showed 0 shares of short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio, so the report does not provide a meaningful new trading signal.

FOX was cited in a short-interest update, but the data showed 0 shares of short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio, so the report does not provide a meaningful new trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Additional Fox News articles covered developments such as a CDC investigation into Ohio cyclosporiasis cases, a controversy involving an Oklahoma state agency attorney, and other local and national news items, reinforcing the network’s broad news flow but without a clear direct impact on FOX’s fundamentals.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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