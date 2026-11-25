State Street Corp reduced its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,404,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.54% of FOX worth $603,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 42.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 44,876 shares of the company's stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch bought 149,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,059,391.89. This trade represents a 11.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Citizens Jmp raised FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Fox Advisors restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FOX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $68.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation is a U.S. media company that produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment programming. Its operations include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports, FOX Entertainment and Fox Television Stations. The company also owns Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service. Fox Corporation was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. The company's programming and services are primarily aimed at audiences in the United States, with content also distributed to viewers in other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Free Report).

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