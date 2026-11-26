Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,581,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,267,000. Dodge & Cox owned 2.27% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $124,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,127,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,805,000 after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 966,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,429,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,703,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,023 shares of the company's stock worth $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Wall Street Zen cut FOX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial raised FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FOX to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

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FOX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch acquired 149,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,059,391.89. This represents a 11.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation is a media company focused primarily on news, sports and entertainment for audiences in the United States. Its businesses include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment, which produce and distribute television programming, news coverage, live sports and entertainment content. The company also operates the Fox broadcast network and local television stations, and offers streaming services including Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, and Fox Nation, a subscription service.

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