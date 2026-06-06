Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 227,209 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.09% of FOX worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $73.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of FOX to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.86.

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FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. FOX's revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 216,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $12,505,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 362,206 shares in the company, valued at $20,892,042.08. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $37,117,166.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,846.40. This represents a 99.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,586,871 shares of company stock valued at $91,893,926. 19.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOXA is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp's operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

Further Reading

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