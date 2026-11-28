Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) by 2,567.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,044 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,993,398 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of FOX worth $129,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. XXI Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the third quarter. XXI Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 20.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company's stock.

Get FOX alerts: Sign Up

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FOX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FOX from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOX

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch purchased 149,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $10,274,977.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. This trade represents a 11.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation is a media company focused on news, sports and entertainment. Its businesses include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports and the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, as well as television stations and other content and distribution operations. The company was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. Fox Corporation retained businesses including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News and Fox Sports, and is separate from the Disney-owned studio and entertainment assets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FOX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FOX wasn't on the list.

While FOX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report