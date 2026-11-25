Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,624 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,762,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of FOX worth $110,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $43,703,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,860 shares of the company's stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 966,811 shares of the company's stock worth $50,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch acquired 149,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,401,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. This trade represents a 11.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FOX from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on FOX in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FOX from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

Fox Corporation is a media company focused primarily on news, sports and entertainment for audiences in the United States. Its businesses include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment, which produce and distribute television programming, news coverage, live sports and entertainment content. The company also operates the Fox broadcast network and local television stations, and offers streaming services including Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, and Fox Nation, a subscription service.

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