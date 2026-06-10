Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,748 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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