Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,503 Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,837 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $912,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after acquiring an additional 353,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $258.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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