Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,418 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story.

Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms.

Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside.

Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm.

Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm. Negative Sentiment: Marketwide semiconductor weakness is weighing on sentiment, with reports of a sector correction and increased short selling hitting chip stocks broadly, including Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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