Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,280 Cigna Group $CI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,280 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,942 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.60 and a 200-day moving average of $277.57.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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