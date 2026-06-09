Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 8,695 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Barclays boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

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