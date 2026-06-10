Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.23 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Article Title Article Title

Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Article Title Article Title

Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Article Title

Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh macro and political overhang from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid pressure to use a break clause, plus renewed concerns about potential government control or nationalization risk in AI. These headlines could weigh on sentiment, especially for a company with meaningful public-sector exposure. Article Title Article Title

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here