Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.28 Million in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total transaction of $5,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,334,610. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total value of $4,540,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 634,043 shares of company stock valued at $357,481,310. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UTHR opened at $553.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.08 and a 200 day moving average of $520.18. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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