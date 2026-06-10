Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $720,576,000 after acquiring an additional 825,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $493.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.96 and its 200 day moving average is $529.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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