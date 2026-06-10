Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 5.5%

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,937,335.04. The trade was a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,136,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,637,133. 52.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

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About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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