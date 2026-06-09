Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,295 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $12,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $23,570,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in ExlService by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 562,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ExlService by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in ExlService by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 693,008 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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