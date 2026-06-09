Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,308 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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