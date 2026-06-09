Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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