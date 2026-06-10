Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. This trade represents a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $362,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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