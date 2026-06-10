Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.79 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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