Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,076 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Franco-Nevada worth $268,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $259.55 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $285.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada's payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company focused primarily on gold and other precious metals. Rather than operating mines itself, it provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties on production or the right to purchase a portion of a mine's output at agreed terms. The company also holds interests in oil and gas properties, giving it exposure to energy production alongside its mining-related assets. Its portfolio spans projects and operations in multiple regions, including North and South America, Africa, Australia and Europe.

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