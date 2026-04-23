Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,389 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts: Sign Up

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:FNV opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.89 and a 1-year high of $285.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $254.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 61.01%.The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada's quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Franco-Nevada from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company's business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franco-Nevada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franco-Nevada wasn't on the list.

While Franco-Nevada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here