State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,211,706 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 20,254,716 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.78% of Franklin Resources worth $623,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 390.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Nicholls sold 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $5,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 774,348 shares in the company, valued at $28,031,397.60. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management company that operates under the Franklin Templeton name. It offers investment products and services to individual investors, financial professionals, institutions and other clients, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts. The company invests across a range of asset classes and strategies, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset portfolios and alternative investments. Its services also include retirement solutions and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report).

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