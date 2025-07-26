Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,418 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 2.4% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company's stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

