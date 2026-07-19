Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,549,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,400 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 418,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 313.96% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amneal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amneal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here