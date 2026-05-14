Freemont Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 57,000 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $401,115.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,215,950. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 495,353 shares of company stock worth $124,281,055 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $381.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $384.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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