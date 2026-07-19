Freemont Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,800 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Truist Financial had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Truist Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

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About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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