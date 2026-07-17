Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 284.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,233 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,032 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 299,493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.77.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see FCX as having a favorable setup for its next earnings report, with expectations for earnings growth and a possible beat supported by the company’s operating leverage to copper prices. Article Title

Analysts still see FCX as having a favorable setup for its next earnings report, with expectations for earnings growth and a possible beat supported by the company’s operating leverage to copper prices. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $70 from $66, which signals continued confidence in FCX’s long-term copper exposure despite keeping an Equal Weight rating. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $70 from $66, which signals continued confidence in FCX’s long-term copper exposure despite keeping an Equal Weight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Freeport-McMoRan’s importance to mining and materials stocks, reinforcing that FCX remains a key bellwether for the sector rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Freeport-McMoRan’s importance to mining and materials stocks, reinforcing that FCX remains a key bellwether for the sector rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another article framed FCX as a test case for copper demand, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer signals on industrial demand and commodity pricing before re-rating the stock. Article Title

Another article framed FCX as a test case for copper demand, suggesting investors are waiting for clearer signals on industrial demand and commodity pricing before re-rating the stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined more than the market in the latest session, reflecting pressure on investor sentiment and likely concerns about copper demand or broader resource-sector weakness. Article Title

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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