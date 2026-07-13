Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,037 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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