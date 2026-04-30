Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,998 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 49,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 205.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,621 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,018,624 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $282,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,708 shares during the last quarter. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,754,200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 87.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,115,008 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $152,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,356,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,975,679.35. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.4%

FCX stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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