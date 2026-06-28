Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 252.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,658 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,935 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,854 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company's stock.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 402.0%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Further Reading

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