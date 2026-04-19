Friedenthal Financial Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,452,102,000 after acquiring an additional 367,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,106,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,622,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average is $193.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.55 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's payout ratio is 211.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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