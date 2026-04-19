Friedenthal Financial Takes $1.04 Million Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 266,827 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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