State Street Corp reduced its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,802,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.78% of Frontdoor worth $236,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $4,176,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Cobb sold 96,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $9,322,656.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 184,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,351.15. This represents a 34.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.60. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $103.07.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 124.74%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Frontdoor's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Frontdoor to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans that help homeowners manage the repair or replacement of covered household systems and appliances. Its services connect customers with a network of independent service professionals and include support for common home-maintenance needs. The company serves customers across the United States through brands including American Home Shield and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. Its offerings include home warranties for existing homeowners as well as warranty products for homebuyers and home builders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report).

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