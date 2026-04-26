FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

GOOGL stock opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.98. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.84 and a twelve month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $369.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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