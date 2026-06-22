FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI is Weybosset Research & Management LLC's Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 8.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.12% of FTAI Aviation worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,730,000 after buying an additional 664,037 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $97,642,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $276.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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