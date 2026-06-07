FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.15% of FTAI Aviation worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $262,393,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,054,649,000 after buying an additional 933,944 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after buying an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after buying an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,730,000 after buying an additional 664,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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