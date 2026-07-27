FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 63,071 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 3.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $50,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $340.62.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $215.98 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.66.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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