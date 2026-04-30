FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 198,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.52% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,922,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $213.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $323.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.39.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The business's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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