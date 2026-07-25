FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Stock Position Decreased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up about 4.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of FTAI Aviation worth $83,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 351,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,068 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $52,160,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $215.98 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $323.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here