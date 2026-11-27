Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 846.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,989 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 111,788 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.46% of FTI Consulting worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 227.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,558 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaGrep UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.8% in the third quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 6,262 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Linton sold 2,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,214,568. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $212.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $213.69.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm that helps organizations address financial, legal, operational, regulatory and reputational challenges. Founded in 1982, the company serves businesses, law firms, government agencies and other organizations. Its services span corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology and strategic communications. Work may include advising on restructuring and transactions, investigating disputes and misconduct, providing expert analysis in legal matters, managing electronic evidence and supporting communications during significant events.

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