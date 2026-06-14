FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Stock Position Raised by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 402,008 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 9.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 3.47% of FTI Consulting worth $183,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of -0.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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