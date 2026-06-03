FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 155,582 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 155,582 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 14.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $218,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $488.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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