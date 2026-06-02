Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,147 Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,147 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. Microsoft accounts for 7.6% of Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia unveiled its RTX Spark / N1X AI PC chip in partnership with Microsoft, and multiple reports say this validates Microsoft’s push into “agentic” Windows PCs and could open a new growth avenue in AI-enabled devices. Article Title

Nvidia unveiled its RTX Spark / N1X AI PC chip in partnership with Microsoft, and multiple reports say this validates Microsoft’s push into “agentic” Windows PCs and could open a new growth avenue in AI-enabled devices. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s Build 2026 conference begins June 2, and investors are positioning for product and AI announcements that could showcase new Copilot, cloud, and developer tools. Article Title

Microsoft’s Build 2026 conference begins June 2, and investors are positioning for product and AI announcements that could showcase new Copilot, cloud, and developer tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with one new call highlighting Microsoft’s upside potential as AI demand and enterprise adoption continue to support revenue growth. Article Title

Wall Street commentary has turned more constructive, with one new call highlighting Microsoft’s upside potential as AI demand and enterprise adoption continue to support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Microsoft’s broader AI strategy, including new coding-model competition with Google and OpenAI and a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot interface, which signals continued investment but no immediate earnings impact. Article Title

Several articles focused on Microsoft’s broader AI strategy, including new coding-model competition with Google and OpenAI and a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot interface, which signals continued investment but no immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Microsoft is benefiting from a bullish technical setup, with shares moving above the 200-day moving average and sentiment improving after a weak start to the year. Article Title

Recent commentary noted Microsoft is benefiting from a bullish technical setup, with shares moving above the 200-day moving average and sentiment improving after a weak start to the year. Negative Sentiment: One report raised concerns about internal employee sentiment and increased performance pressure at Microsoft, which is not an immediate stock driver but could point to execution strain if it persists. Article Title

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $460.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $403.52 and its 200-day moving average is $433.78. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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