Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,694 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.6% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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