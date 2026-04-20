Fundamenta Capital S.A. Makes New $13.53 Million Investment in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Fomento Economico Mexicano comprises approximately 9.3% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FMX stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.6658 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fomento Economico Mexicano news, Director Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,316 shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $579,138.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,650,195.60. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188. Insiders own 5.68% of the company's stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA's operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company's business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company's retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

Further Reading

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