Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Futu were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 805.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,171 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,371,597 shares of the company's stock worth $553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919,724 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 25,558,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511,164 shares of the company's stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 511,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Futu by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,266 shares of the company's stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,453,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter.

Futu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Rosen, Robbins, Kaplan Fox, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Berger Montague, and others, announced or reiterated class-action claims against Futu Holdings over alleged securities law violations during the May 24, 2023 to May 27, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines clustered around August 25, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Rosen, Robbins, Kaplan Fox, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Berger Montague, and others, announced or reiterated class-action claims against Futu Holdings over alleged securities law violations during the May 24, 2023 to May 27, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines clustered around August 25, 2026. Negative Sentiment: One allegation highlighted in the notices is that Futu may have made generic CSRC-compliance risk disclosures while allegedly operating without required licenses and facing a RMB 1.85 billion penalty, which could raise investor concerns about regulatory and disclosure risk. Article Title

One allegation highlighted in the notices is that Futu may have made generic CSRC-compliance risk disclosures while allegedly operating without required licenses and facing a RMB 1.85 billion penalty, which could raise investor concerns about regulatory and disclosure risk. Neutral Sentiment: The flood of law-firm announcements mainly reflects litigation marketing and case-deadline reminders, but it adds uncertainty and headline risk for the stock until more details emerge. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu Holdings NASDAQ: FUTU Stock: Is the Chinese Fintech Company a Buy?

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.50 target price on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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