Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,209 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.15% of Futu worth $34,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The company had revenue of $694.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $761.35 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 target price on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Further Reading

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